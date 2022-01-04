PHILLABAUM, Richard L.



Age 74, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Hillspring Health Care Center of Springboro where he had been a patient for one day. Richard was born February 24, 1947, in Middletown and lived here all his life. He graduated from Middletown High School Class of 1974. Preceding him



in death was his mother,



Geraldine Caudill in 2020, and his wife Deborah Phillabaum in 2020. He is survived by one son, Tommy Phillabaum; one step-son, William (Laura) Roberts; two grandchildren, Ally and Alex; and two sisters, Theresa and Melody. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 5, 2022, from 12:00 noon to 1:30 p.m. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park, Trenton, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at



www.herr-riggs.com