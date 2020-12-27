PHILLIPS, Aubrey G. "Bud"



Aubrey G. "Bud" Phillips age 86 of Hamilton passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020. He was born September 1, 1934, in Oneida, Tennessee, the son of the late Elbert and Mattie (Byrd) Phillips. He was married to Bea Phillips and she preceded him in death in 2013. Mr. Phillips worked for many years as a millwright at Becket Paper Company in Hamilton. He is survived by his three children Debbie (Mike) Thomas, Greg (Sandy) Phillips, and Cary "Caco" Phillips; three grandchildren Chris (Heather) Phillips, Stefani (Adam) Gartenman, and Ryan (Heather) Phillips; and five great-grandchildren Piper, River, Jasper, Jacob, and Andrew. Private services will be observed for Mr. Phillips at the convenience of the family. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Fairfield is serving the family.



