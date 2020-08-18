PHILLIPS, Catherine N. "Cay" Catherine "Cay" N. Phillips, age 78, of Bradenton, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Cay was born April 30, 1942, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Catherine Neaf and John Wiesler. Cay graduated from Centerville High School and the University of Dayton. She was an avid reader and loved to golf and pay cards. Don and Cay would play cards for hours, Cay would usually win. She remained best friends with her childhood friends her entire life, many who she loved to vacation with. When Cay married Don, she jumped right into helping run his business, The Mandalay Banquet Center and Catering, until they both retired in 2017. Don and Cay were joined at the hip, rarely did they do anything without the other. Cay is survived by her husband, Donald L. Phillips; daughter, Eve Gensler (Robert); and son, Myles Nicksich (Cathy Ollek); sister, Marialice O'hara (Jim); three grandchildren, Ansley Schneider, Cayleb Schneider, and Brian Gensler; three stepdaughters, Missy Randall (Keith), Cindy Perry, and Teresa Lewandowski (Chet); stepson, Steve Phillips (Joycelyn), fourteen step-grandchildren, Tara Randall, Heather O'Hair (Josh), Logan Randall, Michelle Meals (Michael), Lindsay Ouimet, Megan Perry, Conor Perry, Claire Perry, Morgan Teska, Josiah Phillips, Eliana Phillips, Gabriel Phillips, Learen Phillips, and Raynen Phillips; and six step-great-grandchildren, Brynn, Brooklyn, Henry, Jack, Evan and Hudson. Cay was preceded in death by her parents, Catherine Neaf and John Wiesler. A celebration of life for Cay will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at 5:00 PM at Parkview Church of the Nazarene, 4701 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45429. A reception will occur immediately following the services in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Cay's memory may be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, Florida 34238. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ManasotaMemorial.com for the Phillips family.

