PHILLIPS, Charles

PHILLIPS, Jr., Charles W. "Chuckie"



65, passed away March 30, 2021, at his home. He was born October 30, 1955, in Dayton, Ohio. A lifelong resident, Charles was a graduate of Fairview High School class of 1975. He was a retired employee of the City of Dayton. He is preceded in death by his



parents Charles and Elizabeth Phillips and his sister Sheila A. Petty. He is survived by his beautiful daughters Ashley



(Marvin) Snipes and Alexis E. Phillips along with granddaughter Mariyah Snipes. He also leaves behind his loving sisters Portia Shern, Marsha (Barrett) Arnold and Margaret Burney and a host of nieces and nephews. Walk-through visitation



1-1:45 PM, Thursday, April 8, 2021, at H. H. Roberts Mortuary. Private services.



HHRoberts.com