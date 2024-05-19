Phillips, Donna Jean



Donna Jean Phillips, age 77 of New Carlisle, peacefully passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, May 16, 2024. She was born in Dayton on January 22, 1947, the daughter of William & Dorothy (Mattix) Mustaine. She was the first female baseball coach and the first female president of the Huber Heights Amateur Baseball Assn. She was a 4H Advisor, Cub Scout Den Mother, president of the OHC Miami Co, and the co-founder of the MCHSA. She attended the Redemption Chrisitan Tabernacle in Tipp City. She never missed a game or activity that involved her two children or her 4 grandchildren. She is survived by her children Tracy (Krista) Phillips and Renee Renner; grandchildren Peyton (McKenzie) Phillips, Paige Phillips, Lexie Renner and Liz (Zach) Steuer; great grandchildren Arletta Steuer and Stetson Steuer; siblings Sharon Bowling, Gail Mills, Ron Mustaine and Shiela Mustaine-Koch; and numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 34 years James Phillips in 2001 and her sister Yvonne Ennis. A funeral service will held on Thursday, May 23, 2024 at 1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City with Pastor Todd Hoskins officiating. A burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. After the committal service at the cemetery, a Celebration of Donna's Life will be held from 2:00 pm  5:00 pm at the Redemption Christian Tabernacle, 11780 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.





