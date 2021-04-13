X

PHILLIPS, Douglas

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

PHILLIPS, Sr., Douglas M. "Mouse"

Of West Alexandria, long time member of the Eaton Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses, went to sleep, Friday, April 9 at Kettering Hospital. He was born March 25, 1942, in Sunbright, TN. He was beloved by all who knew him, and Doug never met a stranger. If you were fortunate enough to know him, you know there was nothing he would not do to help someone in need. Doug needed nothing more than a lively basketball game, his

mother's chicken and dumplings on the stove, and his family around him to be truly joyful. He will be missed by his

brothers, JD (Phyllis), Jack (Beth), and John (Marty); nieces, nephews, and in-laws; his son, Doug Jr. (Susan); his great- grandchildren and grandchildren, Kate and Jenna, as well as Tyler; and his beloved wife, Bonnie, of 45 years. Sleep well, Douglas. Services to be determined. www.RLCFC.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center

3377 U.S. 35 E.

West Alexandria, OH

45381

https://www.rlcfc.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.