PHILLIPS, Glenn C.



Age 78, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021. Glenn was preceded in death by a son, Brian David Phillips. He is



survived by his wife of 52 years, Cathy Phillips. Also surviving are a son, Jason Phillips and partner Dennis Lin; daughter, Tami Phillips; granddaughter, Catie Staffne; sisters, Esther Cole, Rose Pettit, June Ballard, Joan Olage-Rose; and brother, Milton Phillips. A private memorial service will be held at a



