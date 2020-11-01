PHILLIPS, Howard B.



Howard B. Phillips, 98, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, October 28, 2020. He was born May 18, 1922, in Ardmore, OK, to the late Willie and Beadie Phillips. He was predeceased by his wife of 68 years, Doris Phillips; son,



Howard W. Phillips; sister,



Voncille Thompson; and grandson, Jeff Stallings.



While attending high school, Howard worked at a local drug store and had the largest paper route in Ardmore. After high school graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving four years during World War II.



After military service, he began working as a payroll clerk for Armco Steel Corporation (Sheffield Steel) in Sand Springs, OK, and received a degree from Oklahoma School of Accounting. During his 36-year career he was transferred to Houston, TX, Kansas City, MO, and Middletown, OH, retiring as Vice President of Finance. Following retirement, he became President and Chief Operating Officer for nine years at Dominion Terminal Associates in Newport News, VA. Throughout his life he remained active in church serving in different roles including trustee, deacon, and usher.



Howard was a Godly man known for his integrity, kindness, and generosity. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, and Papa who leaves behind three daughters, Jeanette M. Stallings (Steve), Sharon L. McFarland (Jack), and Kim E.



Ponder (Bill); six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and many other family members and friends.



Funeral services were held in Virginia Beach.



Graveside services will be at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk, Wednesday, November 4 at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.

