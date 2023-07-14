Phillips, James Jr.



age 90, passed away on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. He is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 10 AM. Service to follow, 11 AM, Monday, July 17, 2023 at United Missionary Baptist Church, 900 Lexington Ave. Interment July 21, 2023 at Dayton National Cemetery, Dayton, OH.



HHRoberts.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral