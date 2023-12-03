Phillips, Lynn Ruth



Lynn Ruth Phillips, age 86, of Dayton, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. Lynn loved her family and she especially loved animals. Over the years, many lucky strays crossed her path and were lovingly adopted. Lynn was an avid collector of overlooked treasures. She was a meticulous hand crafter and crocheted constantly. Always an extremely hard worker, Lynn cleaned and organized the world around her with vigor and enthusiasm. Lynn is preceded in death by her college sweetheart and husband of 57 years, Jack R. Phillips and their son Christopher J. Phillips, M.D. Her parents Ruth and Arnold Stang, sisters Jean (Stang) Patton and Anne Stang. Lynn is survived by her daughter Carla Kay (Phillips) Lane and her husband Mark, granddaughter Ellie Kay (Lane) Gossett and her husband Mike, their children Lucy and Jack Gossett and granddaughter Katie Elizabeth Lane. Lynn will be deeply missed and forever remembered by her family and friends.



