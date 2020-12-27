PHILLIPS, RICHARD

PHILLIPS, Sr., Richard J.



94, of Englewood, passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020. He was born April 14, 1926, in Pittsburgh, PA. He was preceded in death by his former wife, Frances Ali Phillips, wife,



Norma Phillips and son, Richard J. Phillips, Jr. Left to cherish



Richard's memories are his daughters, Denise A. Rosengarten, Nancy S. Upton and Mary F. Daniels and son, Jeffrey M.



Phillips (Trena); 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren that lovingly called him "Big Kahuna;" many friends, cousins, nieces and nephews. Richard proudly served in the U.S. Navy, at age 17, during WWII as a torpedoman aboard the submarine Ronquil. After military service he began a long career with the City of Dayton Fire Department. After serving 30 years and obtaining the position of District Fire Chief, he retired in 1979. Richard enjoyed life, family members and many friends. He will be missed, but not forgotten. Funeral service 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Fr. Andrew Smith, officiating. Interment Royal Oak Cemetery, Brookville. The family will receive friends at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton. To send a special message to the family, please visit www.mortonwhetstonefh.com.

