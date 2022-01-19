PHILLIPS, Rose "Marie"



LEWISBURG, OH – Rose "Marie" Phillips, age 91, passed peacefully with family by her side on January 14, 2022. She was born on February 6, 1930, in Orlando, KY, to the late Henry and Mabel



Mullins (Ballinger). On December 13, 1946, she married



Clarence H. Phillips, the love of her life, and began raising a family. Marie worked most of her life as a realtor/broker, and assisted her husband with their landscaping and trucking businesses. Marie enjoyed gardening, hosting family get-togethers, reunions, and other family events. Her family and friends will always remember her giving and compassionate heart. She truly loved helping others, and believed there was good in everyone. If there was a need, she was always eager to give. Marie is survived by her children, Connie (Merrill) Lavy of Arcanum, OH, Clarence



(Suzanne) Phillips of Clayton, OH, and Bonnie Brooks of Lewisburg, OH; brothers, Lowell (Carol) Mullins of Fayetteville, GA, Billy (Wanda) Mullins of Mt. Vernon, KY, and Paul (Gail) Mullins of Hamilton, OH, 16 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Clarence H. Phillips; son, Ted (Tracy) Phillips; great-grandson, Collin Phillips; brothers, Donald, Victor, and Russell Mullins, and son-in-law, David Brooks. A special thank you to "Just Like Home Elderly Care" for the love and compassionate care provided to Mom. Visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:00 AM, Friday, January 21, 2022, at Crestview Baptist Church, 6600 Salem Ave., Clayton, OH 45315. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM at the church with Pastor Tim Cain officiating. Burial will take place at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens, Brookville, OH. Flowers may be delivered to the church on Friday between 8:00 – 10:00 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to the church or to the Alzheimer's Association. For additional information and to view Marie's online obituary, please visit



www.churchfuneralsdirect.com