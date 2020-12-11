PHILLIPS, STEVEN

PHILLIPS, Sr.,



Steven Russell



Born March 31, 1945, in Hamilton, Ohio, to Clarence E., Sr. and Elizabeth Phillips. He passed away December 7, 2020, age 75. He leaves to cherish his memory his significant other of many years Linda M. Botos, two sons: Steven Phillips, Jr (Melissa) and Scott A. Phillips (Sherry), one daughter Jacqueline D. Phillips, two brothers: Clarence Phillips, Jr. (Regina), and David Crawford (Richelle), two sisters Glenda Humphrey and Valerie Davis, grandfather of 7, great-grandfather of 5, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held Monday, December 14, 2020, from 6pm – 8pm at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, 2299 University Blvd, Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel.



