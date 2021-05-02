PHILLIPS, Wayne Edgar



(81) of South Bloomingville, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on Nov. 05, 2020. He was born Feb. 27, 1939, in Dayton to Edgar and Juanita (Woodgeard) Phillips. Although he was retired, he continued to work in his



garage and teach others his many trades. Wayne was an avid hunter and enjoyed camping, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. He never met a stranger and was always the first person to lend a helping hand. In addition to his parents, he was



preceded in death by brothers Richard (Pat) Phillips of Orange Park, Florida, Virgil (Henrietta) Phillips of Londonderry, Dale of South Bloomingville and grandson Billie Joe Phillips of



Dayton. Wayne is survived by his wife Deborah (Hatzo), grandson Carson Phillips, and their beloved dogs Abbie and Sally of the home; Children: Pamela Youngerman of Laurelville, Brenda (Richard) Thoma of Dayton, Timothy of Dayton, Jimmy of Lancaster, Natalie (Randy) Hedges of Laurelville, and Scott of Ashville; sister Darlene (Harry) Alltop of Urbana; special cousin Tomas (Ruth) Gulasa of Springfield; along with several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and special friends. The family will be holding a



celebration of life on May 22, at noon at his home. Online condolences can be made to



www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com