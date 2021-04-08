PHILPOT, Jessie W.



April 13, 1942 - April 5, 2021, Jessie Willard Philpot, age 78, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021, at Golden Years Nursing Center. Jessie was born April 13, 1942, in Manchester, KY, to John and Lena (Hensley) Philpot. Jessie served 6 years in the United States Army as a Marksman and received an honorable discharge. Thereafter, Jessie retired from Fisher Body General Motors where he was employed for 25 years as a mechanical device technician. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed his summers fishing at Lake Erie with his dear friends Danny and Ted. Jessie was



preceded in death by his parents John and Lena (Hensley) Philpot; brothers, Issachar, George, Granville, Lois,



Christopher, Chester, Calvin Philpot; sisters, Vola Reed and



Bertha Heffley (Philpot). Jessie is survived by his son, David (Kathy) Philpot, Trenton, OH; daughter, Angela (Joseph) Vitetta, Shickshinny, PA; grandson, Cody Roccograndi, Shickshinny, PA; sister, Minnie (Philpot) Johnson, London, KY, and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to



express their gratitude to Bella Care Hospice and Golden Years nursing home for the care provided to Jessie. Private



funeral services are being held by family at Weigel Funeral Home. Interment will be held at Butler County Memorial Park. Online condolences are available at



www.weigelfuneralhome.com