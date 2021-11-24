dayton-daily-news logo
PHILPOT, Patricia Sue

Patricia Sue Philpot, age 76 of Burlington, Kentucky, passed away at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. Sue was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on March 24, 1945, to William and Ruby (nee Gross) Carberry. Sue retired from General Motors, the Fisher Body Fairfield Plant.

Sue is survived by her son, Will Carberry; her grandchildren; her siblings, Kenny (the late Donna), Tony (Debbie), Nancy (the late Jerry) and Lois (Ron); and many nieces and nephews. Sue was preceded in death by her parents, William and Ruby Carberry; and her siblings, David, George, Paul, Joy and Bob.

Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.

