Phipps (Mills), Estie Marie "Marie"



Phipps, Estie "Marie", age 91 formerly of Englewood, passed away in Lincolnwood, Illinois on June 12, 2024. Marie was born to the late Chester A. and Estie (Parker) Mills on November 15, 1932. She taught First and Second grades at Trotwood Madison Schools, where she retired after 37 years. She had been a dedicated member of Crestview Baptist Church since 1955 and a proud resident of Englewood until she relocated. Marie is survived by her son, Keith Phipps, his wife Stevie Kuenn, and granddaughter, Hannah Phipps, all of Chicago. Along with her parents, Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Hank Phipps in 2009, as well as two brothers, Parker and Curtis Mills. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 24, 2024, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). The family will receive friends on Monday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Crestview Baptist Church (6600 Salem Ave. Clayton, OH 45315). To view the service for Marie and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com



