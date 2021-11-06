PHIPPS, Larry Gene



Larry Gene Phipps, 73, passed away October 30, 2021, and was born August 20, 1948. He is survived by his loving wife, Brenda Phipps; his children,



Regina (Chad) Robinson, Jeannie Phipps, Larry Scott Phipps, and Lashanta (Mike) Carter; his 9 grandchildren; his siblings, Mary Phipps, Sharon (Bob) Russell, Darrel (Debbie) Phipps, John Phipps, Gary (Diana) Phipps, Dale Phipps, Doug (Pattie) Phipps, Michael (Robin) Phipps, and Jeff Phipps; along with a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Larry is preceded in death by his parents, George Franklin and Pansy Lee Phipps; his siblings, Paul Phipps, Jerry Phipps, and Charlotte Phipps; and one granddaughter, Abby Jenss. Larry will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

