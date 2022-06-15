PHIPPS, Robert L.



Age 79, of Fairfield Twp.,OH, passed away peacefully June 2, 2022 with his wife Sandra and his loving family by his side.



Bob was born on November 30, 1942 in Hamilton, OH, the son of the late Charles C. and Katherine (Barker) Phipps and was blessed with a large family who lovingly called him Bobby. He was a 1962 graduate of Fairfield High School where he met the love of his life, Sandy. The two married in 1963 and began their journey of 59 years together making their home in the communities of Lindenwald and Fairfield. Bob retired from General Motors-Fisher Body and they relocated to Cape Coral, FL., returning home to be close to family in 2006. He was a wonderful dad to daughters Jenny and Julie and a loving "Papaw" to his granddaughters, Julianna and Annamarie, always there for them, teaching them about life, love, family and offering wisdom about it all. They brought so much joy and happiness to his life.



Bob was musically inclined and could play the banjo, guitar, fiddle, and piano, gifting his family with his love of old hymns, bluegrass and 50's music through the years. He was an ingenious "mister fix it" of household projects, cars or unique inventions. On many occasions, he loved building a roaring fire for his family in their fireplace, often leading to quality time and deep conversation. Anyone who knew him knew he was an extremely kind, humble and caring man never hesitating to help someone in need or to let others know he loved them. They were always entertained by his stories and witty sense of humor. Bob always made sure to make others smile, even on days when he felt his worst.



Left to cherish his memory and continue his legacy of love and caring for others is his beloved wife Sandy; two daughters Jenny (Todd) Ready, Julie Phipps; twin granddaughters, Julianna and Annamarie; two brothers David (Sue), Dale; two sisters Carol Poppel, Charlotte Dougherty; eight nieces and one nephew, Tami Phipps, Terri (Kevin) Clark, Andrea Poppel, Leslie (Steve) Veldhuis, Katie (Justin) Sexton, Wendy (Mark) Wiederhold, Dana Phipps, Karen Darmanie, Eddie Phipps and many more great-nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed by his extended family; cousins, Larry (Darlene) Barker, Linda (Rick) Thrasher, Lisa (Steve) Colebaugh, and very special friends Earl (Fran) Johnson. He will forever be in their hearts and missed very much everyday.



Bob was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Don; brother-in-law, Gene Poppel; brother-in-law, Pat Dougherty; sister-in-law, Connie Phipps.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Robert Phipps to The Joe Nuxhall Miracle



League Fields, PO Box 18146, Fairfield, OH 45018, or online at www.nuxhallmiracleleague.org.



There will be a private celebration of life held in his honor at a later date. Burial will be at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences to the family can be posted online by visiting



www.avancefuneralhome.com