Picagli, Henry

PICAGLI, Jr., Henry J.



Age 61 passed away Thursday December 17, 2020. He was born February 28, 1959, in New Haven, CT to the late Henry J. and Lucille (nee Iadarola) Picagli, Sr. Henry is survived by his wife Jody Picagli; children Zachary Davidson, Brittany



Davidson, Kelsey Davidson,



Michael Picagli, David Picagli, Matthew Davidson; ten grandchildren; sister Karen (John) Guerrero; stepmother Diane Picagli; mother in law Sandra Pfaff and was also survived by many other family and friends. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society 4370 Glendale-Milford Rd Blue Ash 45242. Visitation at Hamilton Christian Center 1940 Millville Ave Hamilton 45013



Wednesday, December 23, 2020, from 11AM until the time of the funeral service at 1PM with Pastor Curtus Moak officiating. The Webster Funeral Home, Fairfield, is serving the



family.

