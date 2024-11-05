Pickle, Betty

Pickle (Pyfrin), Betty Jean



Mother of Amy D (Pickle) Finkbine; grandmother of James Pickle, Sterling Finkbine, Arnold Finkbine, and Eric Pickle; cousin of Carlotta Miller; neighbor and friend: Ted Murch, passed away on Oct. 27, 2024 at the age of 76. Born on Feb. 7, 1948, in Hamilton, OH to Raymond and Mabel (Schneider) Pyfrin. Graveside service will be held at Hickory Flats Cemetery on Fri, Nov. 8, 2024 at 11:00 am. Services entrusted to Colligan Funeral Home.



