PIDCOCK, Norma Louise



85, of Conover, Ohio, passed away November 19, 2020, in



Upper Valley Medical Center. She was born October 31, 1935, in Springfield, the daughter of Daisy Orville and Virgie (McMurty) Yoakum. Mrs. Pidcock loved the Cincinnati Reds. She also enjoyed flowers and gardening, spending time with her loving family and her church. She was a member of The Transformed Life Church and was a graduate of Springfield High School. Survivors



include three children; Jerry Pidcock and loving companion Valan Ridenour, Barbara (Laddie) Biles and Tammy



Vangelinos, four grandchildren; Melissa Lea (Dustin) Harris, Darrell (Heather) Oliver, James Adkins and Amanda Adkins, great-grandchildren; Jayme Jacks and companion Brett Hakes, Ryan Straight, Taylor Oliver, Kaiden Gordon, twins Jake and Dylan Oliver and Kane Oliver, great-great-grandchildren; Harper, Hayzn and Hadyx, siblings; Eddie Yoakum, Sue Helsel and Larry (Angie) Yoakum and many special nieces and



nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband; Franklin Delano Pidcock on October 26, 2013, sisters; Thelma Tillman, Fannie Drummond and Ethel Sellman, brothers; Carl and Jack Yoakum and her parents. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-



ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday in the funeral home with Pastor Brian Hamilton officiating. Masks will be required. Burial will follow in Casstown Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at



www.jkzfh.com