PIERCE, June

1 hour ago

PIERCE (Getz), June A.

On Nov. 8, 2021, June A. (Getz) Pierce, loving wife and mother, passed away in Hamilton, OH. June was born on July 4, 1934, in Hamilton, OH, to Earl and Margaret (Banker) Getz. She was a graduate of Hamilton HS and was a reporter for the Hamilton Journal-News before becoming a homemaker. On Oct. 4, 1958, she married John A. Pierce. They raised one son, Jay. June was often characterized as a sweet, loving woman. She was a member and volunteer at First St. John United Church of Christ from childhood. June was preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by her son, daughter-in-law Ann (Harle) Pierce, sister Susan (Getz) Morris, and 3 nieces. A private funeral was held Nov. 12, 2021.

