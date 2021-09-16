dayton-daily-news logo
PIERCE, Peggy

PIERCE, Peggy A.

Age 70, of Miamisburg, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021, at Grandview Medical Center. Peggy was a believer in Jesus Christ and a member of Lebanon Baptist Temple. She managed a Catherine's clothing store for 10 years and

managed apartments for over 30 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred W. Ralston and Gladys Eileen Cook. Peggy is survived by her beloved husband, Sam; daughter and son-in-law, Kim and

Jason Williams; sons and daughter-in-law, Greg Stidham, Steve and Jeanie Stidham; sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and

Michael Whitley; brothers and sisters-in-law, Elwood and

Rhoda Ralston, Ed and Shelby Ralston and Thomas Ralston; grandchildren, Jennifer, Michael, Brandon, Lauren, Jerry,

Jeremy and Mike; 9 great-grandchildren; numerous other

relatives and friends. Funeral services 12 Noon Saturday,

September 18, 2021, at Lebanon Baptist Temple, 130 West

Silver Street, Lebanon, Ohio, with Pastor Richard Drummond officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 11 AM until service time. Private interment, Dayton National Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Diabetes Research Foundation in Peggy's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.

