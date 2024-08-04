Pierce, Shawn
Shawn Pierce, age 55, of Dayton, Ohio, departed this life Tuesday, July 30, 2024. Shawn is preceded in death by his loving mother, Dianne Pierce. Funeral service 10 am Thursday, August 8, 2024, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N Gettysburg Ave, Dayton, OH. Visitation 9 am- 10 am, at which time family will receive friends. Interment West Memory Gardens.
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral