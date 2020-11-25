PIERSOLL, Betty Jane



Betty Jane Piersoll, 85, of Springfield went home peacefully to be with the



Lord in her residence while surrounded by her loving family on November 18, 2020, in Springfield, Ohio. She was born June 9, 1935, the daughter of Jesse and Sarah Thompson in Springfield, OH. She was a faithful member of Restored Life Ministries in Springfield, OH, and a dedicated member of the RLM Mass Choir. She worked for many years at Wittenberg University of Springfield, OH, and later retired. She loved socializing, cooking, singing, and spending time with family and friends. Out of the union of Betty and Alvin Piersoll there were born six children. Her loving memory will be cherished by her daughter, Treva Ann Howell of Springfield, OH; and one son, Jeffery James (Dawn) Piersoll of Springfield, OH; sixteen grandchildren, thirty great-grandchildren, and thirteen great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Pamela Kay Chilton of Springfield, OH; and a host of nieces, nephew, cousins; a very special son-in-law, Arlin "Par" J. (Helen) Tolliver Sr. and a very special daughter-in-law, Dorothy (Bruce) Adams; many friends and Greater First Baptist sisters. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Sarah Thompson; her husband, Alvin Piersoll; one sister, Cheryl Ann Crafter; four children, Clifford Eugene Piersoll, Edward Mantil Piersoll, Recie Kay Piersoll, Natasha (Tisha) Maurice Tolliver; two grandsons, Deantra Maurice Bradley and Danyle Eugene Piersoll. Visitation for the public and family will be Friday, November 27, 2020, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Greater Grace Temple, 380 W. Leffel Lane, Springfield, Ohio. Private homegoing services for the family will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Greater Grace Temple followed by burial in Rose Hill Burial Park, Springfield, OH. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE COLUMBUS NORTH. To order flowers and to offer condolences to The PIERSOLL Family, visit www.TheChapel of Peace.com.

