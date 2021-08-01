dayton-daily-news logo
X

PIERSON, Michael

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

PIERSON, Michael E. "Mickey"

68, of Springfield, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born November 5, 1952, in Springfield the son of the late Casper and Marguerite (Cooney) Pierson. He was a graduate of Catholic Central High School, loved golfing and was an avid sports fan. Michael was a longtime member of St. Teresa Catholic Church, the Union Club and Machinist Club. Survivors include one daughter and spouse, Carolyn and

Michael Schumacher; two grandchildren, Alexis Grace and

Dylan; one brother and sister-in-law, Terry K. and Terry L. Pierson; one niece Katherine Pierson Woodward; one nephew, John and Julia Pierson; and one great-niece, Maeve. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 am on Wednesday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one and a half hours prior from 10:00 to 11:30 am. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top