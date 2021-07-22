PIGMAN, Bobby Lee



83, passed away July 16, 2021, in Dayton, Ohio. He was born August 5, 1937, in Haldeman, Kentucky, to the late Madeline and Clarence Pigman. Bobby is preceded in death by his



parents and daughter, Cindy Lou Pigman. He is survived by his children, Jodee (Ray) Smith of New Carlisle, OH, and Lee Pigman of Dayton, OH; his siblings, Gene (Sandra) Blair and David B. Kingman both of Dayton, OH; his 3 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild along with a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends. Interment at Woodland Cemetery, 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton, OH 45409 on Monday, July 26, 2021, at 1 PM.

