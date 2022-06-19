PIGNATIELLO, Vivien F.



Vivien F. Pignatiello began her joyous eternal reward on



Friday, June 10 at the age of 89. Born in Worcester, Mass., she graduated from Commerce H.S. She was predeceased by her parents (Russell F. Ellis and Florence Allaire), daughter-in-law (Donna), and grand-daughter (Stephanie). She is survived by her only brother and sister-in-law (Russell/Bea Ellis), her 3 sons (James,



Stephen, Michael), her daughters-in-law (Kathy, Gloria, Gail, Jessica), 6 grandchildren (Krista, Joshua, Katie, Kyle, Christina, Ryan), and many great-grandchildren, all of whom love her dearly. Vivien was an exec. secretary for many years at the UD engineering dept., at Mead Data Central, and at Lexis-Nexis. Her pride/joy was always being there for her family and relishing in all the experiences that a full life as an active mother could provide. She is thankful for the ladies in her bridge groups, her friends/neighbors (especially JoAnn and Kate), past co-workers, and her life-long friend (Bette) known ever since kindergarten. Cremation will be arranged by the Tobias Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Incarnation Catholic Church in Centerville on Friday, August 5 at 11 am, followed by transport to Calvary Cemetery, where she will rest in peace in the Spirit of Living Waters. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Saint Anne de Beaupre in



Montreal. Online condolences may be sent to:



