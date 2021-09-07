dayton-daily-news logo
PING, Raymond Russell "Rusty"

Age 49 of Dayton, passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021. The beloved husband, father and friend is survived by his wife Tammy Schatzberg, son Wyatt Ping and daughter Ava Ping (mother-Kelly Schlotterbeck), parents Raymond O. and Lenora (Frey) Ping, and sisters Lana (Greg Robinson) Ping and

Amanda Ping. Rusty was a respiratory therapist at the Dayton V.A. Hospital, who loved helping the veterans he served

before retiring in 2019. Rusty had a gift of connecting with people, regardless of the size of the crowd and he would light up any room he was in. He had a very strong Christian faith. Rusty loved to be outside in the sun, music, making memories with friends, boating, spending time with his children, and dancing. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at the Tobias Funeral Home –Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. at Grange Hall Rd. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of services on Saturday, September 11. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Stebbins High School Music Program through PayPal @stebbinsmusic.

