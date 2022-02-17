Hamburger icon
PING, Robert

PING, Robert "Bob"

69, of Vandalia, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at his home. Bob was born to the late Bill and Doris Ping on Apr. 18, 1952, in Dayton, Ohio. He was retired from Pepperidge Farm with over 25 years of service. Bob enjoyed the outdoors,

fishing, horseshoes, riding motorcycles and most importantly having a good time with friends. Survived by his son, Adam Kells (Ashlee); brother, Jim Ping (Bert); sister, Linda Milbern

(Danny); stepsons, Justin and Tim Green; and countless friends. A gathering of family and friends will be 4-7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 21, at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S.

Dixie Dr., Vandalia. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Brave Breed Rescue, 6030 Wheelock Rd., West Milton, OH 45383, in recognition of Bob's love of animals. To leave a special message for the family, please visit


www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com


Funeral Home Information

Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia

139 South Dixie Dr.

Vandalia, OH

45377-2123

https://www.mortonwhetstonefh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

