PINNEY, Laura Eleanor



Age 94, died peacefully Sunday morning from effects of leukemia. Laura was a 58 year Beavercreek resident widely known for her association with the Beavercreek library. She was a member of Friends of the Beavercreek Library for 36 years and sustained the Great Books discussion group there for 32 years. She was a lifelong Catholic and a member of the Church of the Ascension on Woodman Drive for many years. She is survived by daughter Anne and husband Don, son Tom and wife Joanne and granddaughter Samantha, and Ralph, husband of 63 years. A



memorial mass at Ascension Church will be announced here at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Friends of the Beavercreek Library, 3618 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. www.NewcomerDayton.com.

