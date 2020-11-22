PIPER, George William



Age 85 of Fairfield, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020. He was born September 1, 1935, in Pittsburg, PA., the son of the late Charles and Ruth Piper (nee Shields). George was a veteran of the United States Army serving in Korea and a retiree of the |Hamilton County Sheriff's |Office after 30 years of service to his community. He is survived by his children George



(Lisa) Piper, Michael (Kathy) Piper, Jeffrey (Jackie) Piper and Jay (Mena) Piper; grandchildren Collin, Brandon, Gabriella, Jennifer, Matt, Brandon, Brad, Kelli, Sarah, Cory, Christopher, Jason and great-grandchildren Jacob, Savannah, Briana, |Cameron, Emery, Laney, Lily, Kieorn, Landen, Elliot, A.J., Salem and Lincoln; brother Roy Shields; also survived by |numerous family and friends. George is preceded in death by his wife Betty, brother Robert and sister Charlotte. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 10AM until time of service (12 Noon) at the Avance Funeral Home and |Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH, 45014. Burial will immediately follow at Crown Hill Memorial Park. COVID-19 protocols will be followed including masks and social distancing. Memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Cincinnati. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.avancefuneralhome.com.

