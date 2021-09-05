PIPER, Margueritt

PIPER (Hamon), Margueritte "Marge"



Of the Hamilton-Oxford area, age 96, passed peacefully on August 22, 2021. She was born in Norma, Tennessee, on March 14, 1925, to parents Bill and



Lola, and grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio, during the Great



Depression. In 1948, Marge married Robert (Bob) Piper (a Withrow H.S. classmate); he preceded her in death in 2007. Throughout their marriage, they remained each other's most devoted admirer and supporter.



Marge and Bob traveled extensively, and their passion for art and antiques evolved into "Marge Piper Antiques." Among other endeavors, Marge was a certified appraiser, teacher at St. Mary's Elementary School, and a licensed real estate agent.



A lifetime learner, Marge was a constant teacher and loving mother, encouraging her three children to explore their own passions and dreams. Marge will be greatly missed by Linda (Arnie) Sherman, Robin (Nancy) Piper, and Bonnie Piper, as well as grandchildren Laura (Jason Umbach) Anzano, Luke Anzano (Stacey and Walker Stewart) and Andrew (Helen) Anzano, Christopher (Stephanie) Leibforth, Sera (Mitch) Bruns and great-grandchildren, Lola and Leonardo Umbach, Quinn Anzano, and Max and Leo Bruns.



The family thanks The Knolls of Oxford for their kind care during Marge's time there. Private services will be held with inurnment at Darrtown Cemetery. Donations in her memory may be made to Animal Friends shelter at www.animalfriendshs.org. Friends are encouraged to sign the guestbook at



www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com