PIPER (nee Sunberg) R.N.,



Sharon L.



Sharon L. Piper (nee Sunberg) R.N. born March 23, 1950, passed away on September 30, 2021. She is survived by her husband C. Robert (Bob) Piper; children Annastasia Piper, Rachel (Adam) Burwinkel, Daniel



Piper, and Stephen Piper; grandchildren Alex Bennett, Megan Piper, Bobby Burwinkel and Piper Burwinkel; siblings Sam, Bill and Sandra Sunberg; sister-in-law Cathy Patrick; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents William and Jeanette Sunberg; nephew Steven Sunberg; and in-laws Charles and Margaret Piper. Sharon graduated from Miami University with a nursing degree and worked many years at Mercy Hamilton Hospital. She finished her nursing career with VITAS and Life Span. Grandchildren were the love of her life and focus of her retirement. Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, from 5:00PM-8PM at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield. Funeral will be on Thursday at the funeral home at 11:00AM with burial to follow in St. Stephen's Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at



www.websterfuneralhomes.com