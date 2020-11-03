PIRIE, Suzanne Volmer "Sue"



Age 93, of Centerville, passed away to heaven on Sunday, Nov. 1st, 2020. She was survived by her husband of 49 years, Floyd E. Pirie. Sue was born in Dayton, Ohio, on April 6, 1927, to Joseph R. and Susan Volmer (Dietz). She received a Bachelor Of Science Degree in Foreign Trade from The Ohio State University. She was a member Delta Zeta sorority and took part in plays of William Shakespeare, an enthusiasm she pursued throughout her lifetime. Sue then went to New York City, lived in Greenwich



Village and worked for Eastman Kodak. She returned two years later to Dayton and became an executive secretary in General Motors. Sue then took sabbatical leave to earn a Master's Degree in Industrial Counseling from Wright State University leading to a second career as a Realtor. She operated as a Realtor in the Dayton area for more than thirty years attached primarily to Coldwell Banker Heritage. She aided Centerville in celebration of its two-hundredth birthday as a member of the Bi-Centennial Commission. One unforgettable moment was painting the principal parade street with bi-centennial logos at 1 am in the night. She was also a member of the Sister City Commission and home hosted a couple from



Germany as part of the celebration. She is also a current Board member of the Landmark Foundation which is dedicated to preserving historic homes in the Centerville area. They hold



biannual tours of vintage homes during the Christmas season. Sue was also a Board member of the Centerville Historical



Society and past President and Board member of the Friends of Benham's Grove. Sue together with her husband were



enthusiastic supporters of Ohio State Buckeye football. They held season tickets for over forty years and periodically met with coaches Woody Hayes, Jim Tressel and Urban Meyer.



Together with alumni friends from Minneapolis they traveled to most of the Big Ten Universities to take part in football game festivities. They also traveled extensively with Ohio State alumni to worldwide destinations including England, Scotland, Ireland, Canada, Italy and Switzerland. Both were outgoing people and enjoyed playing golf, ice skating and tennis. Sue and Floyd were long time members of bridge clubs and dining out clubs. They also enjoyed wintering in Florida for over thirty years. They also owned a condo there for fourteen years but Center ville was always home. Viewing will be held in the Center ville Far Hills chapel of Tobias Funeral Home from 5:30 to 7:00 pm on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Graveside services will be held at David's Cemetery at 10 am the following day, on Friday. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

