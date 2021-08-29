PITMAN, Gerald Mark



Age 57, of Fairfield passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, after an extended



illness. He was born on July 23, 1964, in Hamilton to the late Gale and Bonita Pitman.



Gerald was an avid NASCAR fan, Dale Sr. and Dale Jr. Earnhardt were his favorites. He graduated from Fairfield High School, class of 1982 and attended Bluffton University.



He is survived by his loving wife, Tina; his brother, Greg (Donna) Pitman; nephews, Gregory (Maeve) Pitman and Grant Pitman; nieces, Mikayla Pitman and Kayla Beckman; numerous friends from college; and special friends, Daron, Christa, Kayla, Aaron, and John.



Visitation will be Wednesday, September 1, 2021, from 5 p.m. until the time of service at 7 p.m. at the Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 3950 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton, OH 45015.



Condolences may be offered at



www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com