PITSINGER, Jr., Bernard E.



Of St. Paris, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, in his residence.



Bernard was born on July 5, 1944, in Florence, SC. He was a son of the late Bernard E. and Honey Lou (Gardner) Pitsinger.



He married Madonna R. Davis on May 18, 1963, and she survives in St. Paris. Together they raised two sons: Bernie E. and David J. (Tonya) Pitsinger both of St. Paris. He was a loving grandfather to a grandson, Logan, a granddaughter, Natalie, and five great-granddaughters. Several nieces and nephews also survive Bernard.



In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Billy and Gary Pitsinger.



Bernard was a 1962 graduate of Eaton High School, Eaton, OH. He retired from General Motors in Moraine, OH.



Graveside funeral services will be held on Monday, September 26, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. in Evergreen Cemetery, S. High Street, St. Paris, Ohio, with Pastor Jeremy Spence of the First Baptist Church presiding. Atkins-Shively Funeral Home is serving the family.

