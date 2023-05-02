Pitstick, Eloise

Pitstick (Weddle), Eloise Agnes



Eloise Agnes (Weddle) Pitstick was a beloved grandmother, mother and wife during her 83 years of life. She passed into the kingdom of our Lord on Monday, April 17, 2023, holding the hand of George R. Pitstick, her loving husband of 61 years. A woman of strong Catholic faith and fierce convictions, she also believed in the importance of science, research, and education.



Eloise is survived by her children -Dr. Hannah M. Pitstick (Dr. Dougald Gilmore), Gregory J. Pitstick (Michelle Pitstick), Elizabeth Ann P. Smith (Elliot Smith) and Dr. Daniel P. Pitstick (Kenitay Pitstick); and grandchildren -Jacob Pitstick, Josephine Eloise Smith, Samuel Pitstick, Adelaine Smith, Clare Pitstick, Dylan Pitstick, Thomas Pitstick, David Pitstick and Drew Pitstick as well as nieces, nephews, friends, and colleagues. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Alvina Weddle, and sister, Mary Ann (Weddle) Heeg.



In keeping with her careers and passions in medical technology and teaching, Eloise donated her body to Ohio University, Daniel's alma mater. A memorial Mass will be held at St. Susanna Church, 616 Reading Road, Mason, OH on May 30th at 11:00 am, with a rosary at 10:30. A reception will be held at the church immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Eloise's name to Elizabeth New Life Center, 2201 N. Main Street, Dayton, Ohio, 45405. Her full obituary can be found at https://bit.ly/EloisePitstick

