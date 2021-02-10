PITTMAN, Robert E.



MR. ROBERT E. PITTMAN, husband, and father, passed away on December 11, 2020.



Robert graduated from Troy High School June 3, 1949. He proudly served in the United States Marines from June 6, 1949, through April 6, 1952. He worked for Danis Environmental Industries for 52 years, retiring in 2000 as Vice President and Equipment Maintenance Manager. Mr. Pittman was awarded a lifetime membership in Local 18 of the International Union of the Operating Engineers/AFL-CIO.



Robert was a devout Christian and lifetime member of Northridge Church of Christ until moving to Florida in 2019. Beloved husband to Judith E. Prince Barnett Pittman for 36 years. Devoted father of Doug Pittman of Troy; Susan Pittman Clark of Carmel, Indiana; Robert L. Barnett (deceased); Jerry D. Barnett (Angelia) of Fairborn; Mary Barnett Horrman (Ray) of Delaware, Ohio; and Anne Pittman of Mill Valley, California. Grandfather to Ansley Hayes, Damon Barnett, Kelsey Hayes, Madeline Clark, Samantha Barnett, McKinley Barnett,



Alexandra Barnett, Keylen and Kyla Rice. Robert is survived by many nieces and nephews.



Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Rachel Branson Pittman, of Tipp City, Ohio, and brothers



Loren and Bill Pittman.



Due to Coronavirus, services will be held at a later date (currently planned for May 2021 at Byron Cemetery



in Fairborn, Ohio).

