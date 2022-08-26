dayton-daily-news logo
2 hours ago

PITTMAN, Sara

Dec. 13, 1979 - Aug. 13, 2022

Age 42 of Beavercreek, passed away Saturday, August 13th, 2022, at her residence.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Koty Partin, Grandma, Myrtle Partin and Grandpa Willie Partin.

Sara is survived by her loving husband Brandon; two children Breanne (Zachery) Esken, Daniel Hobbs, her loving father James Hawkey, her 3 sisters, Debbie Ramey, Tina Baker, Jamie Hawkey, and her 3 grandchildren Jaxon, Seirra, and Marilyn.

Sara's smile could light up the night sky. Her favorite saying was Peace love and light. She is loved and missed by her loving family and friends.

