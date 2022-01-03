PITTS, Chappy



71 of Dayton, passed away at his home on December 29, 2021. He is preceded in death by his parents, William H. and Ruth Pitts. Chappy is survived by his wife of 25 years, Janet; son, Justin Singleton; sister, Linda (Vince) Pitts-Ruddy; nephews, Chris and Jeremy Lee; niece, Michelle Ruddy; grandchildren, Jacob Kelly, Lauren and Kaitlynn Chenault, and Morgan and Jesse Singleton; great-niece, Abbigail Crenshaw; five great-grandchildren; and many other nieces and nephews.



Chappy was a veteran of the U.S. Army and an employee of Grismer Tire for over 30 years. He was a huge NASCAR fan,



especially of "The Intimidator" Dale Earnhardt.



The Pitts family would like to thank Day City Hospice for their constant outstanding care of Chappy.



A visitation will be held at Tobias Funeral Home – Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Ave, Dayton, OH 45420 from 6 – 8 pm on Wednesday, January 5th. A service will be held at the



funeral home on Thursday, January 6th at 11 am, with a



procession afterwards to David's Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to Day City Hospice.

