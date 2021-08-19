dayton-daily-news logo
PITTS, Sondra

PITTS, Sondra P.

Age 64, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday,

August 14, 2021. Funeral

service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Harvest Grove Baptist Church, 3323 Highview Hills Road,

Dayton, Ohio 45417, with Rev. Robert Jackson officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

