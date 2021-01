PIZNER, Clark T.



69, of Springfield, died January 24, 2021. He was born in



Columbus, Ohio, on January 8, 1952, the son of George



and Virginia Pistner. Survived by his wife, Lydia Ann Pizner and a host of family and friends. Arrangements entrusted to the Richards, Raff &



