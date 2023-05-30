Plantz, Anthony Wayne



Anthony Wayne Plantz was born in Springfield Ohio on June 2, 1977. Anthony joined the navy after graduation from Shawnee High School. He loved the travel in the Navy and traveled the world. Anthony loved his family and friends and loved to include them in his travels and his family treasures the memories that were created. He loved fast cars and working on the engines in them and loved collecting antique cars as in the Pontiac GTO. He also loved fast motorcycles. Anthony is survived by 3 sisters and 5 brothers and his mother Gail Hastings and Ted Plantz. He is also survived by his 2nd mother Alice Plantz

