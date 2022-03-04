PLATT, Billie Rojean



Billie Rojean Platt was born September 26, 1927, to Roxie and Will D. Park in Magnet,



Indiana. She moved to Cedar Lake Indiana at the age of 15 where she later graduated from Crown Point High School. She went to beauty school and, after graduation, worked as a beautician at Marshall Fields in Chicago.



She married the love of her life, Richard "Dick" Platt, on June 30, 1951, and they started their married life at Camp Dietrick in Frederick, Maryland.



After moving to Appleton, Wisconsin, in 1952, they had two children - Jacqueline and William. She lived in Dayton, Ohio, from 1984 until her death on March 1, 2022. Billie was a



loving mother and fun, spirited grandmother.



Billie was an active member at Memorial Presbyterian Church in Appleton where she served as an elder, deacon and senior high youth advisor. She mentored countless kids and gave comfort and support to those who struggled. She created a home where everyone was welcome and there was always enough room for a new friend.



As a 75-year member of Eastern Star and P.E.O., Billie advocated and supported women in achieving their educational goals. She encouraged her five granddaughters to pursue their passions in school as well. Billie was an avid bridge



player and a fan of the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Cubs! She loved to win at golf and tennis. She enjoyed outfishing the men on business trips to Islamorada whenever she went. She quilted and sewed with the best of them.



Billie and Dick were members of the Foolish Pretenders acting group. She also enjoyed her monthly Supper Club group in Appleton with friends whom she loved dearly. She was playful and brought joy and laughter wherever she went.



Billie is preceded in death by her husband, Dick; parents, Roxie and Will D. Park; stepfather, Earl Park; and older sister, Carmen Park Herd. She is survived by her children, Jackie



(Michael Heaton) Platt of Dayton, OH, and Bill (Gely) Platt of Peoria, IL; grandchildren, Adri (Morgan Reeder) Platt, Cari Platt, Kelsey Platt, Jeana Heaton and Jamie Heaton; and great-grandchildren, Maggie and Will.



A special thank you to Hospice of Dayton, the Ministry of Southminster Presbyterian Church, all of the great loving



associates at Symphony of Centerville and special friend of



Billie's and the Platt family, Donna Czechowski.



We will celebrate this loving, playful and joyful woman together at Southminster Presbyterian Church Monday, March 21st 10:30 am, visitation from 9:30 to 10:30, reception after the service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established at Southminster Presbyterian Church, 7001 Far Hills, Dayton, OH 45459.

