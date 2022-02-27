PLESSINGER, Kevin L.



52, of Fairborn, passed away Monday, February 21, 2022, in his home. He was born July 9, 1969, in Greenville, OH, the son of the late Dennis L. and Sharon A. (Martin) Plessinger. Kevin was a Wright State University graduate and went on to work for Anthem for 22 years. Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth (Lawrence); one son, Christopher Plessinger; one brother Carey (Jodi) Plessinger; and numerous aunts,



uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, March 6, 2022, in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. A visitation will be held 2 hours prior to the service from 12:00 to 2:00 pm. Inurnment will take place in St. Bernard Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to your favorite charity.

