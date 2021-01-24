PLZAK, Romelle

PLZAK (Kielcheski), Romelle Marie



Passed away peacefully on January 15, 2021, as a result of complications with COVID at the age of 79. Romelle was born March 24, 1941, in Antigo, Wisconsin, to Roman and Agnes Kielcheski. On April 23, 1960, Romelle married the love of her life, Gerald "Jerry" Plzak, who preceded her in death in 2004. Romelle was a shining light for all who knew her and the many she encountered along the way. Always a talker, she happily engaged in a quick chat with any and all who crossed her path. Romelle had a unique gift in making others feel special, welcome and loved. Her door was always open, she greeted all with a smile, and she was able to bring warmness and kindness to friends and strangers no matter the circumstance. Jerry and Romelle loved to travel and spend time with their family and friends. They traveled the country with their children, Tim, Kay and Tom. In later years, they loved spending time in south Texas and traveling into Mexico. They also enjoyed playing card games and square dancing. Since Jerry's passing, Romelle dedicated herself to her children, grandchildren, and caring for others. A dedicated and loyal friend to many, she was constantly "on the go" – always with a warm heart and a smile on her face. She continued to travel with family and friends. Among her favorite trips were travels across Europe with her son Tim and his family, her visits to Texas with her daughter Kay and her family, her visits to South Carolina with her son Tom and his family, and her multiple mission trips to Cuba with Church of the Messiah UMC. Romelle is survived by her children and their spouses: Tim and Hilda Plzak, Kay and Terry Fuhrman, and Tom and Tina Plzak; her grandchildren, Ben Plzak, Rachel Plzak, Josh Plzak, Carter Fuhrman, Brooke Fuhrman, Katie Plzak and Max Plzak; her sister, Barbara (Wally) Taylor; her brother-in-law, Dave (Gena) Plzak; her nephews and nieces; plus many many friends near and far. All of these, she loved and touched deeply. While we know so many will grieve her passing and we wish we could come together to celebrate the incredible impact she has made in our lives, unfortunately current circumstances make such a gathering impossible. As such, everyone is invited to join the immediate family virtually for a special service to be held on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at 11 am EST. Please visit the Church of the Messiah UMC website at http://www.messiahumc.net/ on the day of the service to access the link for the livestream or to view the service afterward. Her children will also plan an in-person celebration of her life when conditions permit. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her personal mission passion through Church of the Messiah UMC, Cuba Missions, 51 N. State St., Westerville, OH, 43081. In addition, in honor of Romelle's commitment to giving and her battle with leukemia this past year, please donate blood if you are able. To share a memory of Romelle or to leave a special message for her family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

