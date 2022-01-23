Hamburger icon
POEHLMANN, Kelsi

POEHLMANN, Kelsi

Age 33, of Middletown, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at her residence. Among survivors are her husband, Branden; daughters, Kaelyn and Kolbie; parents, Terry and Suzie (Bates) Cofer; brother, Robbie McFarland,

sister, Kami Hall; maternal grandmother, Lucille Bates; and many others. Private services will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope House or Shared Harvest. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Her complete obituary may be seen and condolences sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

