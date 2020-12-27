POFFENBERGER, Daniel Jay



In the early morning hours on Friday, December 18, Daniel Jay Poffenberger was recommended to the spirit in the sky and went to the place that is the best. He burst onto the scene on July 11, 1949, in Dayton, Ohio, to his proud parents, Wade and Hazel. He adored his sisters, Carol and Ruth Ann and his dozens of cousins. In his youth, he immersed himself in Little league, Scouts, St. Jacob's, Miamisburg "Burg" football, paperboy, played the Saxophone in the band and HS musicals. After graduating from MHS he was lifeguarding at the pool when Karyn caught his eye. Meeting Karyn made him an



official member of the McGuire 13. He was a proud Ohio



University Bobcat and studied Speech Pathology. His time at OU started his passion for tree hugging and politics. In 1970, Dan and Karyn married and welcomed their son Andrew later that year. In 1973, Heidi Jo joined the family. He worked at Frigidaire and GM Truck and Bus. He was passionate about his local 801, was a Union Rep, and the Shop Chairman. "Slow down, you move too fast!" He helped in Cub and Boy Scouts, coached soccer, t-ball and little league baseball. He loved hunting, camping, fishing, canoeing, boating, family



vacations, road trips and gardening. He proudly became Pa to Derek, Casey, Ben and Aaron Poffenberger, Lauren and



Whitney Hill and great-granddaughter, Brystol Poffenberger. Dan lived life fast and hard. After retiring, he spent time golfing, cooking, churching, volunteering, birding, was a FB



fanatic, relaxing and going to the YMCA. He cherished time with his favorite son in law, Tony Hill hunting and watching sporting events on Sundays. In spite of many health challenges, he "kept on trucking." He was a friend of Bill W., a proud Liberal, an avid reader, a Trekkie, Krogered every day, a lifelong member of the NRA, looked forward to hitting balls with his golf buddies, was patriotic, participated in musical jam



sessions, loved dogs and wildlife, Friday nights at P3, writing poetry, bled Scarlet and Gray, and Friday night lights at Harmon Field. He was a forever MHS Viking and has bear crawled his way to "Valhalla." He ended up at Wright State School of Medicine to finish his degree. "Be happy, joyous and free, live long and prosper and excellent to each other. The Dude does indeed abide." Services pending and a celebration of life will occur once we are all declared safe from the scourge.

